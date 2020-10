US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio September 21, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Des Moines next week.

Trump will host a rally at the Des Moines International Airport on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. that afternoon. The campaign has not specified exactly where on the airport property it will take place.

All attendees will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the door.

You can register for the event online at the campaign’s website.