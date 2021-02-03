Pritzker: State legislators moved into Phase 1B of vaccination plan

A nurse holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker modified the state’s vaccine rollout plan to allow state lawmakers to jump ahead into Phase 1B, a spokesperson for his office confirmed on Wednesday.

Pritzker’s office says several lawmakers requested expedited vaccines before they return to the legislative session, which has been canceled through the month of February.

“We didn’t want to stand in the way of what they feel they needed to get back to work,” spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Wednesday morning.

While elected officials may opt to cut in line, Pritzker’s office says he is going to stay and wait until it’s his turn to get the vaccine.

Legislators will be able to go to their local health department and make an appointment like anyone else who is in Phase 1B, Abudayyeh said. Talks are also underway for a special clinic in a central location where state lawmakers could come for their shots.

The decision to expand Phase 1B comes as the state is recalling some “excess” vaccines intended for patients in long term care facilities in Phase 1A.