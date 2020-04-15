‘Free MI’: Stay-home order protesters gather at Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of protesters converged on Lansing Wednesday to show their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order.

“Operation Gridlock” was scheduled to begin at noon, but many protesters were in Lansing hours before the scheduled start, clogging traffic and honking horns around the Michigan Capitol Building. One protester told News 8 they arrived at 9 a.m. to take part in the event.

At the protest’s peak, vehicles were parked the streets three cars deep for miles. Though things had quieted down a little after about 4:30 p.m., particularly in terms of people standing on the Capitol lawn, traffic was still backed up and honking could still be heard.

”She (the governor) can’t keep doing this. She has overstepped her bounds,” one protester told News 8. “The American people and Michigan people aren’t going to put up with this no more.”

On Wednesday afternoon, traffic on Allegan Street was at a standstill and the three lanes of Capitol Avenue in front of the state Capitol Building were heavily congested with protesters. Many of those cars had signs, including one which read “SHUT DOWN HALF WHITMER.”

Opponents to the stay-at-home order, which was extended last week through April 30, say some of Whitmer’s mandates are excessive and inconsistent.

“There should not be a stay-at-home order,” Grand Rapids resident Bryson Lawrence, who was among the protesters, said.

Others were upset that the governor has chosen what types of businesses are essential.

“Dairy Queen is open but I can’t buy paint. It isn’t making much sense,” said Ruth Griffin, who is retired.

Owners of small businesses are fed up because they can’t work. Some said they can stay safe without staying home.

“Please release us. None of us work side-by-side. We don’t hold hands as landscapers,” one business owner from Dowagiac said.

A business owner from Hudsonville said, “I think a lot of it is hype. Just wash your hands and stay safe.”

A West Michigan man who was in traffic on Allegan Street hauled his boat to the protest to show his opposition to the governor.

“I just don’t see why I can’t take my kids out fishing, I don’t see why that’s not essential. We are old enough to wash our hands, be safe about it and use some common sense — that’s all it takes,” he told News 8. “How am I going to spread the virus taking the boat out of my garage, taking it a mile down the road, putting it into Lincoln Lake and fishing five hours with my kids?”

People protest the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Lansing in front of Michigan’s Capitol on April 15, 2020.

Operation Gridlock protesters had been told to stay in their cars and that only people from the same household should share a car. However, many people were outside of their vehicles and some gathered on the steps of the Capitol Building. They had signs that read “FREE MI” and “RECALL WHITMER,” among other things.

“I came out here to support the Michigan businesses and stand up for the rights of Michiganders. We believe the governor has overreached and overstepped her rights with our freedoms,” Joseph Dickson, who was protesting near the steps of the Capitol, said.

In the afternoon, there was a fight near the Capitol. State police took one person away in handcuffs.

State police just arrested a protestor after a dust-up near the Capitol. They say protestors got into a fight. The only police action I’ve seen out here today. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/RZWdzHveKY — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 15, 2020

Protesters said they hope that the governor hears them and reacts. If not, they said they will continue to assemble.

POLITICIANS TAKE PART IN OPERATION GRIDLOCK

News 8 spoke to Michigan Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield of Levering, who was in Lansing, about his views of Wednesday’s protest.

“I think we can be responsible and reasonable at the exact same time. We have to ensure that people’s constitutional liberties are protected and that is what we are seeing today. People are coming to the state capitol to ensure their voices are heard and there is nothing more American than that,” Chatfield told News 8.

Most opponents to the measure don’t object to all social distancing requirements — they’re not necessarily asking to gather in large groups — but want more temperate rules that would let many people get back to work.

State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, a Republican from Manton in northern Michigan, was on Capitol Avenue to show her support as protesters blocked traffic and honked horns.

State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, speaking to News 8 in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

“I’m just here to support my people. I have a lot of constituents down here right now,” Hoitenga told News 8. “They want go back to work. If they can’t access the website to get (unemployment) benefits, then they want to go back to work. Nobody is suggesting we just go back to work willy nilly, we are recommending we adopt the federal guidelines and do it safely.”

WHITMER RESPONDS

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Whitmer acknowledged the protesters’ opinions and said she respected them.

“I know that people are angry, and that’s OK, and if you want to take it out and send it my way, that’s fine,” Whitmer said.

However, she said the gathering was “dangerous” and “put people at risk.” She noted people standing too close together and not wearing masks, handing out food to children and stopping at gas stations to fuel up, saying all those actions could have exposed protesters or others to the virus.

She asked people to continue to “do their part,” by staying home whenever possible, washing their hands frequently and wearing a mask when they must go out.

“It’s not easy, but we will get through this together,” she said.

She acknowledged the economic hardships her orders have caused, but said they had to be done to prevent a serious spike in cases and to prevent a second wave in coming months.

Saying all of her decisions have been about public health, she indicated she will not be reconsidering her orders.

According to data released by the state Wednesday afternoon, Michigan has recorded 28,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,921 people have died after contracting it.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

A sign reads “Security without liberty is called prison, Benjamin Franklin” outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing as part of the “Operation Gridlock” Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Drone 8 showing “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A view from Drone 8 shows protesters surrounding the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 15, 2020.

A protester holds up a Trump 2020 sign outside the Michigan Capitol. Protesters oppose Gov. Whitmer’s restrictive social distancing orders. (April 15, 2020)

A protester is taken away in handcuffs after a fight outside the state Capitol during a protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (April 15, 2020)

In a previous version of the story, it has the incorrect amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It has since been corrected.