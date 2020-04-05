Quinn hopes to make his presence felt in Chicago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 22: Robert Quinn #58 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during play against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Can Bears fans really thank a coin flip for landing pass rusher Robert Quinn in free agency?

“Basically, that’s what it boiled down to,” the outside linebacker said. “It was a coin flip. How about this – the Bears was on the right side of it. I don’t regret it.”

The Bears later clarified it just a figure of speech. Either way, Chicago’s more than happy to add another lethal weapon to what’s already shaping up to be a dangerous defense.

“We just feel like Quinn’s a proven pass rusher,” Pace said. “He’s got excellent edge speed. He’s got outstanding ability to bend the corner. I think we take a position of strength on our defense and we make it even stronger and more dangerous.”

Quinn had 11.5 sacks with Dallas last year. He has 80.5 total sacks throughout his nine years in the league. Still, he says he doesn’t feel pressure to get double-digits sacks, it’s just a personal expectation.

“Regardless of who I’m playin’ beside, my personal expectations is double-digits,” Quinn said. “I honestly want record-breaking sacks every year and record-breaking TFL’s…”

We know what attracted the Bears to Quinn, but what did the 29-year-old see in Chicago?

“From what I know, just from the outside lookin’ in, it’s always been a defensive kind of team or from what was presented to me about the city,” Quinn said. “So that was always an exciting thing.”

Quinn joins several talented guys on the Bears defense, including Khalil Mack. He of course recognizes 52’s dominance, he just hopes to make his presence felt too.

“[Mack’s] probably going to get double-teamed or get more attention,” Quinn explained. “So hopefully that frees me up a little bit and I get to take advantage.”