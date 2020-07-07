Racist letter sparks outrage in North Carolina neighborhood

WAKE FOREST, N.C. – An interracial family in North Carolina received an anonymous, racist letter last week warning them against posting Black Lives Matter signs in their yard.

“Please remember that the rest of us live in an upscale neighborhood and have spent extra money to stay out of mixed neighborhoods and or the ghetto,” read the letter. “Please keep your husband and teenage kids well-behaved and orderly because no one is interested in your or their struggles.”

The writer also told the family: “Most of us would not hesitate to call the police if your kids or husband gets unruly.”

The couple sent copies to neighbors with a note attached hoping to find who sent them the letter. In the note the family asked the person responsible to step forward saying: “We are happy to have a discussion regarding love, respect and racism if you have the courage.”

“I couldn’t believe that somebody in my neighborhood that close to me would have written something so mean,” said neighbor Marianna Morin. “It’s not just in the city, it’s not just in the streets, it’s in our neighborhoods.”

The family issued a statement about the incident saying in part: