Raising Cane's hosting virtual graduation party with performances by Snoop Dogg and Shaq

by: KLFY Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Raising Cane’s has teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal and Snoop Dogg to host a virtual graduation party and raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This Friday, May 15, ‘The Graduate like a Caniac’ event is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on the the Raising Cane’s Facebook page.

‘DJ Diesel’ and ‘DJ Snoopadelic’ will be on the 1’s and 2’s.

“Our partnerships with high schools and colleges in Communities across the country are some of our most cherished relationships, so we weren’t about to let their seniors move on without a proper celebration,” Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves said.

“We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!

