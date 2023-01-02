MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Gangsta Boo, rapper and former member of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died at 43.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her Memphis, Tennessee, home on Sunday evening. Those close to her say it appears there was no foul play in her death.

Gangsta Boo collaborated with many hip-hop and R&B artists including Eminem, E-40, OutKast, Lil Jon, Krayzie Bone, Gucci Mane, Run the Jewels, GloRilla and Latto.

According to her public relations team, she recently filmed an unreleased music video for the song “Imma Mack” for fellow Memphian and producer Drumma Boy’s album.

“Gangsta Boo was like a sister to me and told the world about me the way my blood brother did. We both are Leos and share the same energy towards unity and seeing people happy! This is just such a devastating loss cuz she always wanted to see others win! RIP to the Queen Of Memphis, forever my sister,” Drumma Boy said.

After the news broke, fans gathered outside the home where she was found. One fan said she will always remember the joy the rapper brought onstage and in any interaction with fans.

“She was always happy. She was a free spirit and that’s what I want people to remember her as. It’s a legacy of hard work, of dedication, of making it out of Memphis,” the fan said.

The investigation into her death continues.