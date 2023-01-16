Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities.

Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely recorded the tornado and shared pictures and video on Monday.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities says this tornado is rated EF-1 and had winds of 90 mph. It was on the ground for about 5 miles over an 8 minute period.

Some minor damage was noted to a farmstead and a semi was blown over on I-80.