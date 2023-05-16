CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A rare raccoon was spotted in Cleveland Metroparks over the weekend. Olmsted Falls, Ohio, resident Tammy Stevens said she saw the critter, which appears to be an albino raccoon, on Mother’s Day.

According to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, only 1 in every 10-20,000 raccoons is born with albinism, an inherited genetic condition that lacks pigment in the hair, skin, and eyes.

Courtesy: Tammy Stevens of Olmsted Falls

While albino animals are certainly unusual to see, their presence in and around northeast Ohio has been documented across social media and by local news outlets. Particularly, albino deer.

Millcreek Metroparks in Youngstown has been home to several white deer over the years.

Just last year, WJW reported on three baby deer born just outside of Millcreek Metroparks, including one that was albino.

Other animals with the rare color pigment that have made news headlines include an albino porcupine in Maine, an albino swell shark in Mexico, and an albino turtle in Australia, just to name a few.