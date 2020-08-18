Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to President Donald Trump’s “phony Congresswoman” tweet

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump tweeted that Representative Debbie Dingell’s appearance on Fox News was a “total waste of airtime,” earlier this evening.

Why would @FoxNews put on phony Congresswoman @RepDebDingell. A total waste of airtime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

Democratic Rep. Dingell of Michigan’s 12th Congressional District responded with a tweet of her own just after 8:00 p.m. telling President Trump that if he spent more time addressing COVID-19 and less time attacking people as well as watching TV, “we could beat this pandemic together.”

Mr. President — If you spent less time attacking people (and watching TV), and more time addressing COVID-19, we could beat this pandemic together. https://t.co/v7y1PsHtwZ — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) August 18, 2020

Earlier today, Rep. Dingell criticized the Trump Administrations “rush” to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil & gas drilling.

The Admin has cut corners & ignored risks like climate change in its rush to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil & gas drilling. This will threaten iconic species, irreversibly damage our nation’s environmental heritage, & exacerbate the climate crisis. https://t.co/7bpXQZtsoX — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) August 17, 2020

Dingell also criticized the “mismanagement” of the United States Postal Service. A criticism that was also shared with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The deliberate mismanagement of the USPS is an attack on our democracy. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) August 17, 2020

Gov. Whitmer encouraged President Trump to save the post office.

On Thursday the governor also tweeted in part that “attempts to sabotage the Postal Service are deeply disturbing.”