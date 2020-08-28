REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Gayle Benson has the coronavirus.
Benson is not in the hospital and is in fact at home.
The Saints owner is still participating in the team’s zoom call everyday.
Benson became the principal owner of the Saints after the death of her husband, Tom Benson, in 2018.
- Man dies in single vehicle accident
- Thousands descent on capital for March on Washington
- At age 110 and 104, Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair
- Lock of Lincoln’s hair and bloodied telegram up for auction
- CBP plans to build border wall across Tijuana River, where no barrier exists