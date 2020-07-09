Live Updates
Reports: Big Ten Teams Will Only Play Within Conference in 2020; Could Mean No Cy-Hawk Football Game

by: Dan Hendrickson

Des Moines, Iowa — The Big Ten will reportedly limit its fall sports, including football, to only intra-conference games, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

According to both reports, leaders of the 14 Big Ten schools and their athletic departments agreed to the conference-only schedule during a teleconference today. The Big Ten has not confirmed the reports.

If the Big Ten were to limit its teams to only intra-conference games that would mean no Iowa-Iowa State football game in 2020. Iowa would also cancel non-conference games against the University of Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois.

