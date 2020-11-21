Republican chair Ronna McDaniel celebrates ’13 seats flipped’ while also claiming voter fraud

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Travis Dove/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Donald Trump is endorsing the chair of the Republican National Committee for another term, despite his electoral defeat.

Trump tweeted this week: “I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC).”

McDaniel oversaw an investment in the GOP’s field and data program that helped Trump close in on President-elect Joe Biden in key battleground states, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the stiff headwinds of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

Trump boasted, “With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history.”

Biden has more than 77 million votes.

Of course, McDaniel is not acknowledging Trump’s loss, tweeting out support Saturday for an audit in Wayne County, Michigan, while also celebrating “13 seats flipped” in Michigan and elsewhere.

For some reason, the “legality” of the votes in those 13 races have not been questioned by McDaniel and are accepted as projected.