Restaurant in Tiny Northeast Iowa Town Takes Best Burger Crown

The “Bino Burger” at Bambinos in Ossian, Iowa.

OSSIAN, Iowa — A tiny town in northeast Iowa is home to the state’s Best Burger.

The 2021 winner of the Iowa Beef Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association contest is Bambino’s in Ossian. The “Bino Burger” is 1/3 pound of 100% beef and is only flipped once.

The town of Ossian, located in Winneshiek County, had a population of just over 800 residents in 2019.

