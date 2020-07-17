Return to Learn: Dr. Pedati on the Known and Unknown of COVID-19

Iowa — The overwhelmingly majority of doctors and politicians are now recommending that Americans wear a mask while out in public, especially indoors and in areas where social-distancing isn’t possible, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It is one small thing everyone can do slow down the pandemic. But what else should we be doing, both as individuals and as a state and nation? Political Director Dave Price talks with state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati about the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Iowa, including a spike in cases among those in their early-20s.