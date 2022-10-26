(KTLA) — After years of waiting, Rihanna finally has new music for her fans.

The “Umbrella” singer tweeted on Wednesday morning that she will release the single “Lift Me Up” from the “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack on Oct. 28.

The tweet comes with a corresponding video that shows the letter R with the design of the Black Panther uniform inside of it atop a black background. A short snippet of humming plays in the background with Rihanna’s name appearing on the left side and the name of the song on the right.

“Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, according to Variety.

Boseman, who famously played T’Challa, died of colon cancer in 2020.

The announcement comes less than a day after social media accounts tied to the film teased a release of some kind for Oct. 28. “Wakanda Forever” appeared on the screen with all of the letters disappearing, except for the letter R and the date of the release.

The post caused a frenzy among fans, who have been awaiting new music from the Fenty Beauty founder since her 2016 album “Anti.” While she has had standalone singles here and there, the Rihanna Navy has been in a drought with the Barbadian beauty.

News of the single comes a month after Rihanna announced she’ll be headlining Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023.

Earlier this week, the beauty mogul announced her third annual Savage X Fenty fashion show, which will feature Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and more. The event will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime on Nov. 9.

It’s been a big year for the nine-time Grammy award winner.

In May, she and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple kept a low profile until recently. So far, the couple hasn’t released the name of the child nor any photos.

The couple has been together since 2020.