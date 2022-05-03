A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico apparently appears to show that the Court is ready to overturn the nearly 50 year old Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion rights in the U.S. The document, marked “first draft”, was dated Feb. 10, 2022, and its leak is considered an astonishing breach of Court tradition and protocol.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., is calling for an investigation into the leak and issued the following statement in a release:

To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way. We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here. I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak. Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

Additionally, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have released statements on Twitter.

Millions of Americans woke up to the realization that a constitutional right many have known their whole lives is on the verge of being extinguished. Regardless of the Court’s final decision, we must enshrine into law the right to make one's own reproductive health care choices. https://t.co/7HLh4zjgbn — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 3, 2022

Chief Justice Roberts is right 2investigate unprecedented SCOTUS leak The investigation should be done quickly &thoroughly The leak was a monumental breach of trust w/in our judicial system The independent judiciary must remain free from political intimidation & outside influence — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 3, 2022

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement Tuesday on the issue:

“If this draft opinion becomes reality, a small group far-right Justices would be stripping away protected constitutional rights that millions of American families—including my own—have relied on for 50 years—and that 70% of Americans believe should be legal. The institution, and the Justices who claimed Roe was ‘settled law,’ will struggle to survive the stench of this decision.

“In a nation with a growing maternal mortality crisis and often inaccessible healthcare, without affordable childcare or universal paid leave, forcing births on millions of people—even when the mother’s life could be at risk—is particularly cruel. Before finalizing their decision in this case, I hope these Justices recognize that you cannot ban abortions, you can only criminalize safe abortions—and that their decision in this case could have far-reaching consequences on many, many other rights.

“I will keep working to convince my colleagues in the Senate that we must act to codify Roe v. Wade into law so that every American has equal access to basic, necessary healthcare—regardless of which state they live in, the color of their skin or the size of their income.”