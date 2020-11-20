Rochester man gets two years probation for threatening congressman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Randall Tarr, who plead guilty over the summer to threatening Congressman Rodney Davis, was sentenced to two years probation today.

The 64 year-old Tarr is from Rochester. He called Davis’s Decatur office last November and threatened to shoot Davis.

Tarr’s probation includes a two thousand dollar fine and he must complete mental health treatment. Davis and his family also have a no contact order against Tarr.

Davis did not make a statement one way or another on the terms of Tarr’s probation, which the court took to as Davis agreeing to the terms.

The maximum sentence Tarr could have gotten for making a threat to a Federal Officer was 10 years under Federal Law.