Using a combination of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Housing and Urban Development and nonprofit funding, grants and private donations, the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department is spending $2,517,700 and proposing $750,000 more for multiple projects this spring and summer to upgrade and improve facilities for residents and visitors.

Six different parks and facilities will receive new construction, major renovations, upgrades or installation of new gaming courts also with financial support from the Park Board, Friends of Hauberg and Friends of Douglas Park, according to a city release Thursday.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our department,” said Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp. “The ARPA funds will make it possible for us to complete several projects that have been in the planning stages for many years but lacked funding. “Without the support of the City Council, the mayor and city manager, none of this would be possible. All of these projects will be great assets for the community to enjoy for many years to come.”

The following projects are planned:

Denkmann Park: $100,000 in ARPA and $120,000 in HUD funding

• ADA Accessibility: ADA transition from street to sidewalk, ADA interior and exterior pathways and installation of an ADA drinking fountain.

• Installation of concrete basketball court and four poles, backboards and rims.

• Picnic shelter rehabilitation: Concrete pad, new grill and painting of the shelter.

• Playground rehabilitation: Paint the playground, replace swings, edging and mulch installation.

Douglas Park Lighting Project: $200,000 in ARPA; $50,000 from a T-Mobile grant; and $70,200 from Friends of Douglas Park

• Installation of concrete footings and 60-foot-tall steel light poles.

• Installation of wiring and light fixtures on all 60-foot light poles.

Hauberg Carriage House: $300,000 in ARPA and $30,000 in funding from Friends of Hauberg

• Installation of two ADA restrooms.

• Upgraded plumbing for the bathrooms and sprinkler system • Installation of the fire protection sprinkler system.

• Upgraded electrical service.

• Installation of new epoxy non-slip flooring.

• Refurbishment of all windows, doors and carriage barn doors.

• Installation of new lighting fixtures.

• Installation of an ADA breezeway between the carriage house and auto room • Installation of glass storefront.

• Upgraded boiler heating system.

Highland Springs Clubhouse: $600,000 in ARPA; and $350,000 in funding from First Tee of the Quad Cities in donations and financing.

The interior of the new Highland Springs Golf Course Clubhouse, 9500 35th St. West.

• Construction of a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse.

• Construction of a First Tee classroom.

• Construction of an outdoor patio.

• Asphalt work for ADA parking and pathways.

• Demolition of the old clubhouse.

Mel McKay Pickleball Courts: $300,000 ARPA; $50,000 inhouse oversight and labor; and $347,500 from OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development) grant

• Removal of the existing dilapidated pickleball courts and fencing.

• Installation of six new pickleball courts.

• Installation of new fencing and lights.

• Refurbishment of the entry lot and parking area.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center is at 4303 24th St.

Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center (RIFAC) remodel project: $750,000 proposed in ARPA funding

• Remodel of the adult and youth locker rooms.

• Installation of new steam and saunas in the adult locker rooms.

• Installation of new lockers in the adult locker rooms.

• Rehabilitation of the lockers in the youth locker rooms.

• Installation of windows in the pool area.

• Installation of hallway flooring.

• Rehabilitation of the two lobby restrooms.

• Rehabilitation of the pool filtration system.