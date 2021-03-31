Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns

Cases of Sabra Classic Hummus are viewed on the shelf of a grocery store on April 9, 2015 in New York City. Sabra Dipping Co. is recalling 30,000 cases of hummus due to possible contamination with Listeria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images file)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Sabra Dipping Company has announced a voluntary recall of its classic hummus over potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The New York-based company is recalling more than 2,100 cases of the 10 ounces Classic Hummus produced last month with a best before date of April 26.

The product was distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased the hummus are encouraged to return the product or visit Sabra’s recall website for a reimbursement.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said.

Salmonella can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young children, older individuals and those with weakened immune systems according to the FDA. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare occasions, salmonella infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections.

For more information on the recall Sabra Dipping Company product, visit the FDA’s website.