(The Hill) — Hip-Hop legend and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs issued a defiant statement Wednesday, where he vehemently denied the slew of sexual assault allegations against him made in recent weeks.

“Enough is enough,” Combs said in a statement posted on his various social media accounts Wednesday.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” the music mogul added in his statement.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Combs, 54, has been credited for his influence and pivotal role in shaping the hip-hop scene through his record label, Bad Boy Records — helping establish artists such as Mary J. Blige, the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans.

Combs’ statement comes after news broke of a fourth lawsuit against him in previous weeks.

In a compliant filed Wednesday in a Manhattan federal court, an unnamed plaintiff alleged that Combs, a former Bad Boy executive, and a third unidentified man allegedly trafficked and “gang raped” her inside the music mogul’s recording studio in Manhattan in 2003.

The plaintiff says she was 17 years old at the time of the encounter.

At Combs’s studio, the plaintiff alleges she was given “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol,” and that the three men began to hit on her.

“As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit was first obtained and reported by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Last month, musical artist and actress Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against Combs, her former boss and romantic partner, alleging that he raped her, physically abused her, and forced her to engage in sex acts with other men — allegations he denies.

Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, and Combs reached an settlement a day after Ventura’s lawsuit against Combs was first reported.

Combs has also been hit with two other lawsuits in the past weeks, including one filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, in which plaintiff Joi Dickerson-Neal alleges that Combs drugged, sexually assaulted and abused her, as well as distributing revenge porn.

Another lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe alleges that Combs and a well-known R&B singer took turns raping her and her friend at Hall’s apartment in the early 1990s.

Hall was then signed to Uptown Records, an urban record label founded by the late music mogul Andre Harrell, where Combs served as an A&R executive before launching Bad Boy.

Combs recently step down from his position from his position as the CEO of Revolt — a multimedia venture he cofounded.