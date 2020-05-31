Second day of protests turn violent in Las Vegas, police arrest 103 people, 11 officers injured

Police detain a protester at a rally Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a second day in a row, Las Vegas protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent as police arrested over 100 people and deployed tear gas into crowds of protesters in downtown Las Vegas Saturday night.

According to Metro Police, 11 officers were injured in Saturday’s violent protest. Injuries range from cuts to broken bones, but no officers were hospitalized.

These arrests and injuries come after Friday’s demonstration where 80 people were arrested and 12 police officers were injured during protests on the Las Vegas Strip.

Before the protests began Saturday, community and faith leaders urged protesters to remain calm and under control while freely exercising their First Amendment rights. For a few hours, protest remained peaceful, but then crowds grew to about 1,500-2,000 people, Metro Police estimate.

The demonstration devolved into protesters vandalizing cars, breaking store windows and looting an EZ Pawn shop on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say one protesters hurled a cinder block at one officer and injured him. Other officers, police say, were pelted with rocks.

About 300 Metro officers were deployed to areas throughout downtown. Protests first began at the Container Park on Fremont and 7 Streets, and stretched through the downtown area from the Clark County Detention Center to the Federal Courthouse.

When officers ordered the crowd to disperse, protesters “defied lawful orders,” according to LVMPD.

After officers issued several warnings to protesters, police then deployed canisters of tear gas around midnight.

Some protesters, Metro says, then went on to tag buildings and destroy surrounding property.

One patrol car was burned and two others were damaged. City and county buildings were also targeted.

Authorities are still working to assess the damage.