Second-Degree Murder Charges Dropped for One Suspect in Fatal Fort Dodge Shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against a Fort Dodge man, though he is still facing other charges related to an incident where two men were shot to death back in June of 2020.

Darrell Jones was originally charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Those charges were dismissed earlier this week because the state said it lacked the proof to secure a conviction.

Court documents show new charges in the case were filed last week. Jones is now facing two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges on April 19th.

The charges stem from a shooting that killed 25-year-old Jamael Cox and 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham. Two others were also injured in the shooting on June 16th in the 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.

Four others were also charged and their charges have not been dismissed: