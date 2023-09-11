A rainbow over the World Trade Center and New York City on Sept. 11, 2023. (credit: PIX11)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — They say that after the rain comes the rainbow. New Yorkers were treated to that stunning display Monday evening.

After a storm passed through New York City, the clouds cleared and a perfect rainbow arched over the World Trade Center and Lower Manhattan skyline. The spectacular sight took place as New Yorkers marked 22 years since the Sept. 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center.

Many people who spotted the rainbow took to social media to express their awe.

“The rainbow over Manhattan hit different tonight on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 🤍 🌈 🙏🏼🇺🇸,” one person posted.

“911Anniversary Rest In Peace to all the loved ones lost. And Love & Light to all those reliving this trauma annually. Blessings,” another person posted.

A rainbow over New York City on Sept. 11, 2023. (credit: WPIX)

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, in an attack that reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.