Seniors pose for class photo in front of beloved high school destroyed in tornado

by: Nexstar Media Wire

  • Courtesy of Don Arnold
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJW) – The seniors at Grace Baptist Academy in Tennessee have been through a lot these last few months.

Back in March, they had to switch to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic and then, just before Easter, a Category 4 tornado struck their school.

“Understandably, many of our Grace family have shared their feelings of grief and loss over this tragic event.  However, it is important to remember this:  We have only lost our House – we have not lost our Home!” the school said on its website.

That resilient attitude was reflected in the senior class photo taken recently. All of the students came together to pose in front of the now destroyed building wearing masks and standing six feet apart.

Their school may be gone, but their memories will last forever.

