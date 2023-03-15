The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a school in Sun Valley after possible pot gummies overdoses on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

(KTLA) – At least seven people needed medical evaluation Wednesday afternoon after possibly ingesting marijuana gummies at a school in Sun Valley, California officials said.

The incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. at 7330 N. Bakman Avenue, the site of Sun Valley Magnet School, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patients, all believed to be school age, were being evaluated for “sudden illness” after ingesting what is believed to be chewable marijuana, officials said. They were all conscious and breathing.

Several Los Angeles Fire Department units responded to the school, aerial video from Nexstar’s KTLA showed.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Marijuana and marijuana edibles are widely available in cannabis stores across California, where voters legalized recreational use in 2016.

