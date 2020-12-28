Shoppers Take Advantage of After-Christmas Sales

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many people ventured out of their homes and took advantage of sales in the metro on the day after Christmas.

“The parking lot is quite crowded. I was surprised to see that many cars in the line,” said Dawn Carnes, a shopper at Valley West Mall.

This year shopping looked different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just looking around, just shopping, just trying to get out of the house and do something fun and still social distancing,” said Christian Cryder, another shopper at Valley West Mall.

While some shoppers took advantage of in-store deals, others exchanged gifts that they ordered online.

“That literally is the only reason we’re here is to exchange one shirt,” said Dawn Carnes’ daughter.

In Valley Junction, the store owner of Hinge happily welcomed its shoppers.

“We want to flip the store as soon as we can going into spring and we’ve already started to get our Valentine’s Day and Easter stuff in,” said Hinge owner Kelsey Mihalovich.

Although some shoppers did not take advantage of the in-store sales, others plan to find deals online.

“I am sorry to miss the sales, but they’re online too,” said Carnes.