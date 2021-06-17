Sioux City man wins $30,000 with ticket bought from laundromat

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has won a $30,000 lottery prize, buying the ticket from a laundromat.

According to a release, Jose Ramos Aguilar won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Triple 777 Max” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at L & K Laundromat, 1906 Court St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Triple 777 Max is a $3 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.51.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit the Iowa lottery website.