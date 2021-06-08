Sioux City woman arrested for kicking officer, spraying Febreeze in face

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested Saturday night for damaging a taxi and then assaulting officers.

According to the court documents, Angel Gomez, 19, entered a taxi on Jackson Street Saturday around 10:40 p.m. The driver said he was there to pick up a fare and asked Gomez to exit the taxi. asked to exit a taxi cab by the driver. She refused and assaulted the driver.

Gomez took a can of Febreeze from the taxi and sprayed the driver before climbing on top of the hood and stomping on the roof.

Authorities arrived on the scene and had to physically remove Gomez from the taxi after refusing to get down. As they approached, she sprayed them in the face with the Febreeze. Gomez kicked an officer as she was being placed in the patrol car.

The taxi had a large dent in the roof worth an estimated $300.

Gomez was arrested and charged with two counts of serious assault against police. She was booked into the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $1,500.