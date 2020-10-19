Sleeping Driver to Blame for Crash that Damaged Iconic Des Moines Sign

DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver asleep at the wheel is responsible for damaging an iconic sign in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

According to the police report, at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, 64-year-old Thomas Cosgrove was driving northbound on Beaver Avenue near 41st Street when he fell asleep and failed to navigate the curve. His vehicle then crashed into Snookies Malt Shop’s neon sign on the north end of their property next to Mosier Dental. Police say the driver and his passenger were uninjured and there was no damage to either building. Police say the estimated damage to the sign is around $5,000. Cosgrove was not issued a citation.

The intersection is not foreign to crashes. Earlier this year on 41st Street near the same location, a woman was killed by a car while walking her dog.

Snookies closed for the season on Saturday. Due to current city ordinances, ownership is unsure if they will be able to put the sign back up at all.