Soldier Field will have full capacity for the Bears’ 2021 season

LAKE FOREST – For an entire season, Bears’ fans were forced to watch their team away from their home on the lakefront. The COVID-19 pandemic made that a reality for a number of teams in the NFL.
But 2021 will not be teh same, as spectators will make their full return to Soldier Field late this summer and fall.
In a letter to season ticket holders this afternoon, the team said that Soldier Field will open to 100 percent capacity for the 2021 season.
The team will host ten totals games – two in the preseason and eight in the regular season – as the team plays their first 17-game schedule in history. On August 14th, the Bears will host their first preseason game against the Dolphins then face the Bills on August 21st.