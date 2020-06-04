Son of murdered police captain expresses anger over fraudulent fundraising campaigns

ST. LOUIS – David Dorn’s family is calling it a despicable act.

Fraudulent fundraising campaigns are being set up to profit in the name of the retired police captain who was shot by looters Monday night.

Dorn’s son, Brian Powell, said his stepmother discovered fake GoFundMe pages shortly after the cold-blooded killing.

“Who would actually put a picture of a many dying on the cover of a GoFundMe page?” he asked.

Dorn, 77, was working security the night of the unrest and was shot and killed by a looter outside Lee’s Pawn Shop & Jewelry on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He was left for dead.

That haunting image is featured on one of the fraudulent fundraising accounts.

“There was one page that was really despicable. It had my father laying down, in the street, dying. All the other pages at least had him in his police uniform. But who would…who would even think of doing that?” Powell asked.

Powell said he is grateful that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is actively working to take down the pages.

GoFundMe tells FOX 2 that it has been in contact with the police department about the accounts.

“All money is safely held by our payment processor and it will only be transferred to and accessed by the family. If the family would like to refund these donors, we will immediately process those refunds,” part of the statement read.

Anyone interested in supporting the Dorn family should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or contact BackStoppers.

BackStoppers announced Wednesday that it is coming to the aid of the Dorn family.

“He loved BackStoppers. And he did whatever it took to support the group. So it made me feel so good. It made me realize that, hey, they do have our back,” he said.

Dorn, 77, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for more than three decades. He retired from the police department – but his time away from the job didn’t last long. Dorn later joined Moline Acres as chief, before retiring in 2014.

In all, David Dorn had more than four decades of police experience, Powell said.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Dorn’s murder. All tips are anonymous: 1-866-372-TIPS (8477).