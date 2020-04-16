1  of  7
Breaking News
Over 200 positive cases in Rock Island County Illinois has largest single-day amount of deaths, surpassing 1000 in total; over 25,000 total positive cases of COVID-19 First look at ‘Opening Up America’ three-phase plan Iowa governor: ‘All gatherings will cease’ in RMCC Region 6 Arconic employee dies of COVID-19 It’s on: John Deere Classic stays put in revised PGA Tour schedule Two Tyson employees from Columbus Junction plant die from Coronavirus
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Starbucks has a plan for gradually reopening. Here’s how it will work

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Starbucks has a plan for reopening after last month’s coronavirus closures.

The company is adopting a ‘monitor and adapt’ strategy to re-open certain cafes.

CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open letter.

He wrote that “Every community will continue to monitor the covid-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”

Johnson also wrote the company has developed a so-called “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.

Currently, some U.S. locations have shifted to drive-through only.

Others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery and at-home delivery

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss