SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State Senate Republicans held a press conference Thursday afternoon, offering a solution to the pressures at the gas pump.

Their plan is an alternative proposal to that of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who hopes to put a freeze on the motor fuel tax.

“Obviously, none of you can go out in public without talking to somebody about the issue involving the price of gas,” said State Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford). “Prices are now at a point where they’re devastating families, they’re devastating those who are trying to get to work, and hurting businesses that rely on transportation.”

Syverson said Washington is to blame for the skyrocketing gas prices, but said there are things the state can do to alleviate some of the burdens on consumers.

Illinois is one of seven states that have extra taxes tacked on to gas, in addition to the motor fuel tax, Syverson said. He said Illinois also implemented a sales tax, one at the state level and one at the local level.

The motor fuel tax is a flat tax meant to go directly to the state’s road fund. But the sales tax increases incrementally with the price of fuel.

“We believe that during a crisis, the government should not be allowed to benefit at the expense of taxpayers,” Syverson said.

He then laid out his solution:

“We just simply cap the state’s sales tax at 18 cents a gallon,” he said.

State Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) also advocated for this idea.

“Gas prices are increasing very quickly to the point where it’s only a matter of time until we will be seeing $5 per gallon,” DeWitte said.

He said Americans are already struggling due to a 40-year-high rate of inflation.

“Illinoisans need this type of relief, and they need it right now,” he said.

DeWitte claimed the cap on fuel sales tax would not affect the state budget, and the road funds would remain steady.

“Illinois revenues are already $4.6 billion higher for the current fiscal year than originally projected, while at the same time, millions across the state are struggling with sky-high gas prices caused by record inflation and geopolitical tensions that are simply out of their control,” said the CEO of the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association.

Syverson said they only have the ability to cap the state retail tax, so he urged local governments to follow their lead with the local sales tax.

“No commitment was made to those dollars, this isn’t money they planned on, so it’s the easiest and least controversial… there are no losers, the winners are the consumers,” he continued.