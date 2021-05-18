State Track Meet Attendance Limits Dropped; New Tickets Go on Sale at Noon Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fans of Iowa High School Tack and Field have reason to rejoice after the attendance limitations for the State Championships were nixed Tuesday.

A news release from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association says additional tickets for the three-day event, which begins Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, will go on sale Tuesday at noon on the organization’s website.

Limitations on attendance had previously been set with guidelines from the CDC on COVID-19 in mind. Now that many of those guidelines have changed the decision was made to cancel the capacity and seating restrictions.

“We appreciate Drake University and Polk County Health considering the latest CDC guidance in working to provide an opportunity for all fans to attend the IHSAA and IGHSAU State Track & Field Meet,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Competing at the Blue Oval is a dream of every high school track and field athlete. Now our student-athletes will compete in front of family, friends, classmates and other fans from across the state.”