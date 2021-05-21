Strong Storms Cause Damage Overnight in Central Iowa

IOWA — It’s been a slow severe weather season so far, but overnight things picked up with some isolated strong storms reported in central Iowa.

Tornado warnings were issued for Dallas and Boone counties, but Dallas County Emergency Management tells WHO 13 it hasn’t received any reports of damage. The agency plans to survey the area Friday.

In Winterset, a large tree fell on a home in the 1100 block of West South Street. Crews are already at work cleaning up.

The National Weather Service says it will also be looking into whether any weak tornados touched down during the storms.