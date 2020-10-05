Student athletes hold rally to resume fall sports outside Gov. Pritzker’s home

CHICAGO — Student athletes from across the Chicago area convened at Latin High School at the intersection of Clark Street and North Avenue before marching to the home of Governor J.B. Pritzker.

This “let us play” rally kicked off Mental Health Awareness Week, with student-athletes arguing that not playing has hurt scholarship opportunities and their mental well-being.

Illinois is the only midwest state where fall sports have not resumed, as Pritzker has postponed football, girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer to the spring.

Last week, a class-action lawsuit was filed in DuPage County on behalf of the student-athletes. The suit alleges that IHSA has violated its’ own bylaws by altering an existing schedule.

With time running out to get in a fall season, student-athletes are pleading for the Governor to reinstate the season.