(NEXSTAR) — Subway’s popular sandwich subscription card, the Footlong Pass, is back — less than a year after its first limited run sold out in hours. While Subway says there are 250,000 passes up for purchase this year, they may still be hard to snag.

The Subway Footlong Pass costs $15 and will only be sold to its MyWay rewards members, Subway says. Pass holders will be able to get 50% off one footlong sub one time per day through April.

Pass sales begin at 8 a.m. EST March 21. Subway’s MyWay Rewards is available in the U.S. and Canada, Subway says.

“Subway’s inaugural Footlong Pass showcases all of the things our fans crave from Subway: our footlong subs, everyday value and, of course, exclusive perks for loyalty members,” said Barb Millette, senior director of loyalty & gift cards at Subway. “The first 10,000 passes sold out in a matter of hours, and while we have 250,000 available this time around, we expect them to go very quickly.”

Subway’s pass is among the likes of Taco Bell’s Taco Lover’s Pass, launched in 2021, which let users get one taco per day with a $5-$10 monthly subscription. Likely because they are often so hard to obtain, when fast food and fast casual chains announce subscription or unlimited passes they generate a lot of buzz.

Among the most famous restaurant passes is Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass, which offers buyers nine weeks of unlimited pastas for $100. The sought-after item was brought back in October 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

Another notable pass is McDonald’s Gold Card, which grants free food for life to the lucky few who managed to get their hands on one.