ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening.

Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged

victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage.

Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional officers, but upon their entering the residence, the suspect had fled out the back door.

Police said the suspect is the victim’s daughter’s ex-husband, 29-year-old Jordan R. Johnson of Kankakee. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim and reportedly fired one shot at them during a brief altercation inside the garage.

Officers from numerous surrounding agencies responded to the scene in search of the suspect.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers located the suspect near the area of Bork Nurseries and fled on foot through a bean field. Officers pursued Johnson through the field, during which time he produced a gun and fired one shot, resulting in a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No police officers discharged their weapons during this incident. Emergency medical personnel who were on standby immediately responded to the scene and pronounced Johnson dead.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for treatment of

non-life-threatening injuries and later released.