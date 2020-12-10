Suspects identified in theft of statue honoring junior high shooting victims

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has named four suspects in the case of the stolen ‘Forever’ horse statue.

Warrants were issued for the suspects allegedly involved in the theft. Two suspects are residents of Montague County and two are residents of Wichita County.

Two of the suspects were arrested in November in Montague County. They have been identified as Tyler Darland, 18, and Zachary Kaiser, 18, and both have bonded out of jail.

The other two, who have not been arrested, are identified as Dakota James, 18, and Brayden Seward, 23.

The “Forever” horse statue honors Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith at McNiel Junior High and was stolen on October 1.

The statue was recovered in a barn in Clay County on November 6, 2020.

The “Forever” horse honors the two girls who were shot while walking home from school. Lauren died from her injuries.

It was dedicated in 2017 after months of planning and work.







