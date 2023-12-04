(KTLA) — Target announced on Monday that it’s offering 500 Target Circle members the chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

Winners will also receive a free, one-year membership of Shipt, Target’s same-day delivery service. Annual memberships typically cost $99.

“It’s a fun way for guests to stock up on toys, gifts and all the essentials for the busy holiday season,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a statement.

Target said customers aged 18 and older who are members of the Target Circle loyalty program are eligible for a chance to win and will be selected at random. If you’re not already a member, you can join by Dec. 8 to participate in the giveaway.

The winners will be chosen and notified by email on or around Dec. 12, the company said.

Target partnered with actress Hilary Duff to announce the giveaway.

The extra “cash” will be welcomed by many families as they grapple with high-cost merchandise due to inflation.

Even so, the National Retail Federation predicts that this year’s holiday shopping will set new records. From Nov. 1 to New Year’s Eve, consumers are expected to spend between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, a 3-4% increase from 2022.

Click here for more details on the Target giveaway.