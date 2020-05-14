1  of  4
Breaking News
Black Fabrication catches fire early Thursday morning in Hillsdale Local counties have moderate increases in COVID-19 cases Bettendorf sports complex to reopen Saturday 17 more Iowans die of COVID-19 as state passes 300 deaths, opens restaurants, salons, gyms statewide
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News This Morning Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Teen involved in New York City beating of 15-year-old girl over Air Jordans shot dead

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (KRON) – A teen boy accused of being part of a mob caught on camera beating a young girl and robbing her of her Air Jordan shoes in Brooklyn back in March was shot dead on Tuesday, local authorities said.

According to the New York Police Department, 16-year-old Tyquan Howard was shot in front of a building in Brooklyn and died at a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to release any details on what may have led to the shooting; no arrests have been made.

Howard was arrested and charged with gang assault in connection with the brutal assault of the 15-year-old girl back in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss