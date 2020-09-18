Texas school district apologizes for ‘hero’ assignment listing accused Kenosha shooter

Kyle Rittenhouse walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., with another armed civilian. A Republican student group at Arizona State University is receiving backlash for donating money to Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old gunman who allegedly fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

DALLAS — A Dallas school district is investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The writing assignment also listed Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the protesters Rittenhouse is accused of killing; along with Mahatma Gandhi, César Chávez, Malcolm X and George Floyd.

The Dallas Morning News reports that roughly 90 percent of the students at the school are Black or Latino.

The school district apologized in a statement, saying:

“An unapproved assignment posted in Google Classroom yesterday has been brought to our attention. Understandably, this caused some concern for the impacted students, and we apologize. Campus administration immediately removed the unapproved content and students are not required to complete that assignment. Due to personnel policies, we are not able to comment further, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.