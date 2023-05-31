(NEXSTAR) – Do you “go nuts” for doughnuts? Sure you do. We all do. They’re made from fried dough and sugar. We’d be fools not to be interested.
But we don’t go gaga over just any doughnut. We all have our favorite shops and flavors, and we’re always on the lookout for newer, tastier varieties. And while there’s no shortage of shops providing exactly what we crave, there are also plenty of mediocre doughnut purveyors that, frankly, no one has ever gone nuts for.
To help us find the best of the best, Yelp’s team of analysts have compiled their second annual ranking of America’s top 100 doughnut shops based on the ratings and reviews of Yelp’s online community. The 2023 list — released ahead of National Doughnut Day on June 2 — includes shops from 27 states and Washington, D.C., though some are more well-represented than others.
California and Florida, for instance, are each home to 10 of the top-rated doughnut shops on Yelp’s list. (It’s worth noting that Yelp’s list-makers only allow 10 businesses per state for purposes of “geographic diversity.”) Seven of the entries, meanwhile, are found in Arizona, but Illinois, Nevada and Texas aren’t far behind, each boasting six shops in the 2023 ranking.
Only one shop can claim the No. 1 spot, however, and that honor goes to California’s Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon, which specializes not only in doughnuts but also in its close cousins: the cinnamon roll and the apple fritter.
“The donuts are perfect and I don’t even like donuts much — I’d say I’d be a donut fan if they all tasted like this spot,” wrote one happy customer who left a 5-star Yelp review.
Can’t make it to California to try the top-rated doughnut shop? The complete list, as determined by Yelp’s data, can be found below:
- Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon – Rocklin, California
- HOLE – Asheville, North Carolina
- JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee – San Juan Capistrano, California
- Munchkins Donuts Shop – Covina, California
- Hot N. Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop – Page, Arizona
- Round Rock Donuts – Round Rock, Texas
- The Jelly Donut – San Francisco, California
- Stan’s Donut Shop – Santa Clara, California
- Simone’s Donuts – Long Beach, California
- Purvé Donut Stop – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
- Brooklyn Baking – Waterbury, Connecticut
- Happy Donuts – Puyallup, Washington
- Superior Bakery – Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Steve’s Donuts – Riverside, California
- Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai – Portland, Oregon
- Old Fashioned Donuts – Chicago, Illinois
- Marie’s Donuts – Sacramento, California
- Glee Donuts & Burgers – Anaheim, California
- Diablo Doughnuts – Baltimore, Maryland
- Milkbomb Ice Cream – San Francisco, California
- Sweethearts Gourmet Donuts – Anthem, Arizona
- Sweet Coloradough – Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop – Brooklyn, New York
- Donuts To Go – Sanford, Florida
- Nord’s Bakery – Louisville, Kentucky
- Fresh Donut & Deli – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Chuck’s Donut Shop – Renton, Washington
- Ruby Donut – Ayer, Massachusetts
- Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria – Eastlake, Ohio
- Twinkle Donuts – The Colony, Texas
- Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, Texas
- Texas Donuts – Lorton, Virginia
- Beiler’s Bakery – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Avon Donuts – Pontiac, Michigan
- Home Cut Donuts – Joliet, Illinois
- Yum Yum Bake Shops – Colmar, Pennsylvania
- Bill’s Donut Shop – Centerville, Ohio
- Sedonuts – Sedona, Arizona
- Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry – Henderson, Nevada
- Bake Shack – Dania Beach, Florida
- Beacon Doughnuts – Chicago, Illinois
- S-H Donuts – Austin, Texas
- Ray’s Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- Maui Ono Donuts – Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
- Sweet Spot Cafe – St. Ann, Missouri
- Granny’s Gourmet Donuts – Bozeman, Montana
- Sunrise Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona
- Holey Grail Donuts – Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii
- Family Donut Shop – Seattle, Washington
- Pink Love Donuts & More – Oakland Park, Florida
- The Local Donut – Scottsdale, Arizona
- Paula’s Donuts – Tonawanda, New York
- Thomas Donut & Snack Shop – Panama City Beach, Florida
- Gurnee Donuts – Gurnee, Illinois
- Long’s Bakery – Indianapolis, Indiana
- PANA Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea – Indianapolis, Indiana
- Baker’s Dozen – Raleigh, North Carolina
- Ronald’s Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Urban Cookies Bake Shop – Phoenix, Arizona
- Hole in One Donut – Tampa, Florida
- Glazed Doughnuts – Hampton, Virginia
- OMG Donuts & Bakery – Concord, North Carolina
- Donnie’s Donuts – Ormond Beach, Florida
- Desert Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona
- Sluys Poulsbo Bakery – Poulsbo, Washington
- Donut King Hawaii – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
- Friendly Donut House – Henderson, Nevada
- Dough in the Box Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- The Hollywood Donut Factory – Hollywood, Florida
- Mr. Donuts – Lone Tree, Colorado
- DG Doughnuts – Ocoee, Florida
- Dom Bakeries – Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Donut Day – Aloha, Oregon
- Carol Lee Donuts – Blacksburg, Virginia
- A & H Donuts – Fort Worth, Texas
- Heights Bakery – Columbia Heights, Minnesota
- The Tatonut Shop – Ocean Springs, Mississippi
- Doe Donuts – Portland, Oregon
- Dulce Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Valkyrie Doughnuts – Orlando, Florida
- Dan-D-Donuts & Deli – Panama City, Florida
- Dev’s Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- Hell Yeah Gluten Free – Atlanta, Georgia
- Glazed Over Donuts – Beacon, New York
- Aware Coffee – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Kane’s Donuts – Boston, Massachusetts (downtown location)
- The Doughnut Vault – Chicago, Illinois
- Angelina Bakery – New York, New York
- Carl’s Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
- The Flour Box – Seattle, Washington
- Marietta Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- Gibson’s Donuts – Memphis, Tennessee
- Kamehameha Bakery – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
- Mikiko Mochi Donuts – Portland, Oregon
- Grand Donuts – San Antonio, Texas
- Donut Run – Washington, D.C.
- HenDough – Hendersonville, North Carolina
- Titus Bakery – Lebanon, Indiana
- Croffle House – Flushing, New York
- Donut Den – Joliet, Illinois
More information about each shop, as well as links to their Yelp pages and a handy map of all 100, can be found at Yelp.
As part of its second annual list, Yelp also compiled a ranking of the top 25 doughnut shops in Canada. Because if you think Americans go nuts for doughnuts, reports have shown that our northern neighbors are absolutely delirious for the things.