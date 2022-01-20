The 18 jurors picked for federal trial over Floyd’s killing

A pedestrian makes his way in front of a gated Warren E. Burger Federal Building as jury selection begins in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jury selection began Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing, with the judge stressing repeatedly that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on state murder charges and guilty plea to a federal civil rights violation should not influence the proceedings. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eighteen people were picked to hear the federal case against three former Minneapolis officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 arrest that led to the Black man’s death. Twelve jurors will deliberate and six are alternates. Most of the jurors appear to be white; two appear to be of Asian descent. The jury includes people from the Minneapolis metro area, as well as suburbs and far southern Minnesota. Here are some details:

JUROR 3

A man from Hennepin County who is a project captain at an architectural firm. Married with no kids. Has a master’s degree in architecture. Member of the American Home Brewers Association who said he likes to drink beer when he is not fixing up house.

JUROR 6

A man who has lived in Hennepin County for 40-some years. He works retail; his wife works in a grocery store. They have five kids. Has a degree in teaching French and education. Active in Minnesota Indonesia Society.

JUROR 11

Man who lives in southeastern Minnesota’s Olmsted County. A computer programmer. His wife does medical research. Three children, one still in college. He has a bachelor’s degree. Involved in his Methodist church. He spends his free time exercising and reading.

JUROR 14

A woman who lives in Ramsey County. A public affairs director for a local government. Her husband is retired. She has children (one may be an adult). One daughter is 11 and is a sixth-grader. Active in state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Graduated from University of Minnesota.

JUROR 16

Woman from Blue Earth County in southern Minnesota. She is retired and previously worked as an accountant for a feed manufacturing company. Her husband is retired from a municipal utility. She has two grown sons, one in sales and one a project manager for a homebuilder. She has a bachelor’s in business administration. Involved with the University of Minnesota master gardener program.

JUROR 30

Woman from Washington County. Does logistics for a large local cooperative; her husband does the same thing for the same company. She has three kids ranging from 10 years old to 2. She has a bachelor’s degree and a business minor. Likes to go up north, spend time at the lake and in the camper with the kids.

JUROR 41

Man from Ramsey County. Works as a project manager in state government. His wife is a university researcher. He has a bachelor’s degree in geology. He likes to spend free time “messing around with cars and motorcycles, reading, cooking with my wife and playing tennis when the weather allows.”

JUROR 43

Woman from Anoka County in north metro. She is a customer relations manager. Married 24 years to husband who is truck driver; three adult children. Has some college; likes to travel and try new places.

JUROR 46

Woman from Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota. She home-schools her children. Her husband is a computer network administrator and owns his own business. They have five kids ranging from 20 to 12. Active in church and the YMCA swim team, which her girls swim on. She likes to read and she teaches in a home school co-op.

JUROR 47

Man who lives in Hennepin County. He is a maintenance and facilities manager in Eden Prairie. His girlfriend works as a teacher. He has two adult kids in their 20s. In the Army for three years. He enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, hiking.

JUROR 52

Asian-appearing woman from Washington County near the metro area. She is a school social worker and her fiancé is in school to become a pastor. He has a master’s degree in social work. In her free time she watches Netflix, hangs out with friends, dogs and family. She said her only change to her questionnaire was “my boyfriend promoted himself to fiancé, which drew laughter in the courtroom.

JUROR 60

Woman from Scott County, near the metro area. She does product development. Her husband is retired. Her children are ages 21 and 18. She has a master’s degree and spends her free time being active, walking dog, shoveling snow and listening to podcasts.

ALTERNATES:

JUROR 65

Man from Ramsey County. An account executive for a data compan. He is married and belongs to a family foundation. He said he has young children at home and is worried about what will happen if their school has to go to distance learning during the trial.

JUROR 69

Woman from southeastern Minnesota’s Olmsted County. She is a food service worker at a hospital and her boyfriend is in the same job. She has a high school diploma. In her free time she likes to run around and gets food with boyfriend.

JUROR 70

Woman from Nicollet County in southern Minnesota. She is retired. Previously was a chef at a hospital in Indiana. Her spouse died in 2020. She has two children in their 40s. She is on the board for Real Life of St. Peter Cooperative Housing. She also is involved in her church and crochets.

JUROR 73.

Asian-appearing man and possible immigrant from Ramsey County. Works at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. He is married and his wife stays at home with their four young children. He likes to watch sports and spend time with family. He said he served on a civil trial in state court in August.

JUROR 80

Man who has lived in Hennepin County for 71 years, except for his time in the military. He and and his wife are retired. He worked for same company for 30 years, and retired as global business manager. He’s been married 48 years and has four kids and five grandkids. He has a master’s degree in business administration. He was a Marine for six years and is active in organizations related to his children and his grandkids, the VFW and he spends free time traveling and doing things with his grandkids.

JUROR 83

Woman from Anoka County. Works as a publishing graphics specialist for Taylor Corporation, doing promotional products and graphics. She has been with her wife for 26 years, married to her for eight. “We only have four-legged children,” she said. She has a degree in graphic design. Likes to play bingo, go to VFW and sporting events.

