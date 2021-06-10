The 2021 drought worsens in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — The drought is worsening for Central Iowa. The National Drought Monitor reports on June 10th, that drought conditions have expanded out of northern Iowa and further into Central Iowa, including the Des Moines Metro. The severe drought continues to expand in northwestern Iowa. Dry conditions are developing across southwest and southern Iowa.



For the year as a whole, Des Moines is behind in precipitation by -6.75″. The Capital City has only received 8.72″. Normally, Des Moines would be at 15.47″ by June 10th.



Coming in to 2021, we were behind by -2.81″ at the end of last year. Prior to 2021, we were ahead in precipitation for the end of the years 2019 and 2018.



The unfortunate part of the lack of rain in May and now June is that May through July tends to be our rainiest months in Iowa where our farmers received the majority of their much needed rain. It typically because drier from August and into the Fall for harvest.



The pattern does not look to shift anytime soon. The climate outlook for the next 6 to 10 days shows a ridge holding over our part of the country preventing any meaningful repeated rainfall from moving into Iowa.