The Bears and Saints will play Sunday in the Wild Card round at 3:40 PM

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 01: Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) battles with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints on November 1st, 2020 at Soldier Stadium, in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – They may not have gotten in the way they want to, but the Bears are going to play postseason football this January.

Now they know exactly when they’re going to take the field for the NFC Wild Card game against the Saints in New Orleans.

Wildcard Schedule Update: The #Saints will host the Bears this Sunday (Jan. 10) at 3:40 pm CT on CBS! #CHivsNO pic.twitter.com/nh28Xluewr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2021

Matt Nagy’s team will take the field at 3:40 PM at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Sunday afternoon as the seventh-seeded Bears face the NFC South champion Saints.

This will be one of six playoff games being staged by the NFL this weekend as the league decided to expand the playoffs to seven teams. Three games will be played on Saturday with three, including the Bears, taking place on Sunday.

The Colts-Bills game will start things off on Saturday just after Noon CST with the Rams and Seahawks following at 4:40 PM. The Bucs will travel to the NFC East champion, which will be either the Giants or Washington at 7:15 PM.

In Nashville, the Ravens-Titans game leads off the action on Sunday and will be followed by the Bears’ game in New Orleans. The Browns’ first playoff game in 18 years against the Steelers in Pittsburgh will complete the round that night at 7:15 PM.

That last game is a rematch from Week 17 while the Bears’ game is one from Week 8 in Chicago. Down by ten late in the fourth quarter, Nick Foles helped to rally the Bears to a tie and force overtime, but the Saints went onto win it 26-23 in the extra session.

New Orleans went onto finish the season with a 12-4 record.