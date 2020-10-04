The Bears keep fans on edge to start the 2020 season

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 27: Anthony Miller #17 celebrates his touchdown with Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Right now, there’s a lot of questions when it comes to the Bears, but at least they are winning.

That’s not so bad, considering the team could easily be 0-3 instead of the 3-0 where they stand as September ends and October begins.

Although their three games so far in 2020 have very much tested the hearts of their fan base and maybe themselves, with two incredible comebacks around a contest where the team nearly lost a 17-point lead.

That included last week’s 16-point comeback against the Falcons in Atlanta where the Bears erupted for 20-straight points to pull off the 30-26 victory. It’s produced the team’s first 3-0 start since the 2013 season, and while no one is ready to call them Super Bowl contenders yet, at the very least they’ve made it an interesting start to a bizarre year.

“Obviously, nobody likes to have these comebacks, man, but they feel good,” said safety Tashaun Gipson. “A win is a win. But we knew as long as there’s time on the clock, we’ve been in these situations week in and week out. We’re a resiliant bunch, that’s one of the things that we preach about.”

The 16-point comeback against the Falcons incredibly isn’t the biggest comeback of the season for the Bears, who actually erased a bigger one in Week 1. That was a 17-point deficit, 23-6 against the Lions in Detroit, yet the team found a way to make it up in time.

A trio of touchdowns gave the team a 27-23 victory and coupled with the Falcons’ win gave them some NFL history. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the Bears became the first team to rally from fourth quarter deficits of 16-or more points to win twice in a season.

In Week 2 the team tried not ot have such an ending, jumping out to a 17-0 first half lead. Of course, that nearly evaporated as the offense and defense slipped in the second half and the Bears held on for a four-point win.

All has been part of a months work for the Bears, which has shown at least one thing for sure about this 2020 group.

“Resilience, we are not afraid to fight,” said Akiem Hicks of the Bears’ start. “We’re not afraid to have our backs against the wall. Do we want to be in situations in the fourth quarter where we need a score in order to win? We don’t want that all the time, but during the course of a football game, you find yourself in that position and you’ve got to be able to fight out.

“I think that’s one of the characteristics of this team that makes us special is that we are not afraid to compete.”