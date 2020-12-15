The gift of a lifetime: Harrison County woman shares her family’s Christmas miracle

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman is sharing the story of her family’s own Christmas miracle just in time for the holiday season.

Jackie Hardman’s son Codey passed away on December 21st, 2016, at 27 years old. When making medical decisions, Jackie learned that her son was an organ donor. Because of this, five people were able to receive his organs on Christmas Eve of that year. Since then, Jackie has met two of the five recipients and explained that it is comforting to know that her son still lives through these people in need.

“It helps me to know that even though he’s not here, he’s still living on and that he saved people’s lives on Christmas Eve. You know, it’s bittersweet that he had to lose his life, but then five people gained theirs,” said Jackie Hardman.

Jackie said it is her goal to eventually meet the other three people who received Codey’s organs in the future.