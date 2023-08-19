(Stacker) — You’ve done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn’t forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one thing’s missing: What will you name your new furry family member?

In the past century, man’s best friend has had various popular names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy are classic names. But what if you’re looking for something more unique? Or, you want to give them a classic name, like Charlie? Whatever you choose to call your puppy pal, you want to make sure it’s just right.

What’s in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it’s quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables. Why? You’ll get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: give your furry friend a name you won’t get tired of repeating.

Wag! ranked the 50 most popular dog names in Iowa based on its users’ data. Find your next pup’s name below, or see if your canine companion’s name made the cut.

#49. Wrigley (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.21%

– National rank: Not ranked in the top 100

#49. Louie (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.21%

– National rank: #50

#48. Oakley

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.25%

– National rank: Not ranked in the top 100

#46. Gus (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.28%

– National rank: #73

#46. Rosie (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.28%

– National rank: #42

#45. Ellie

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.30%

– National rank: #49

#44. Murphy

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.32%

– National rank: #57

#42. Gracie (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.37%

– National rank: #58

#42. Finn (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.37%

– National rank: #56

#41. Koda

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.39%

– National rank: #44

#39. Willow (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.41%

– National rank: #71

#39. Chloe (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.41%

– National rank: #22

#38. Lily

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.43%

– National rank: #28

#37. Millie

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.46%

– National rank: #77

#36. Teddy

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.50%

– National rank: #23

#34. Coco (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.53%

– National rank: #7

#34. Zeus (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.53%

– National rank: #34

#31. Mia (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.57%

– National rank: #41

#31. Penny (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.57%

– National rank: #27

#31. Moose (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.57%

– National rank: #61

#29. Winston (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.59%

– National rank: #46

#29. Ollie (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.59%

– National rank: #45

#28. Ruby

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.64%

– National rank: #48

#27. Sophie

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.71%

– National rank: #35

#26. Buddy

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.73%

– National rank: #9

#25. Molly

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.75%

– National rank: #15

#24. Rocky

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.78%

– National rank: #13

#23. Maggie

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.80%

– National rank: #30

#21. Jack (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.82%

– National rank: #19

#21. Leo (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.82%

– National rank: #21

#20. Nala

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.87%

– National rank: #18

#19. Oliver

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.91%

– National rank: #25

#17. Bentley (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.96%

– National rank: #26

#17. Lola (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.96%

– National rank: #10

#15. Tucker (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.98%

– National rank: #36

#15. Duke (tie)

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 1.98%

– National rank: #20

#14. Jax

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.14%

– National rank: #37

#13. Milo

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.16%

– National rank: #11

#12. Sadie

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.21%

– National rank: #16

#11. Zoey

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.30%

– National rank: #29

#10. Bear

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.37%

– National rank: #14

#9. Bailey

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.51%

– National rank: #8

#8. Stella

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.57%

– National rank: #17

#7. Cooper

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 2.66%

– National rank: #12

#6. Daisy

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 3.42%

– National rank: #6

#5. Lucy

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 3.58%

– National rank: #5

#4. Max

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 3.87%

– National rank: #3

#3. Charlie

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 3.94%

– National rank: #4

#2. Luna

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 4.21%

– National rank: #2

#1. Bella

– Share of Iowa’s top 50 names: 5.22%

– National rank: #1

Want to see other state’s rankings? Check out the top 10 in each of the 50 states.

This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.